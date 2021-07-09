Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pernod Ricard in a report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

