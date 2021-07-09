Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report released on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of CCEP opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

