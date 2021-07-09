Jeffrey Liaw Sells 47,479 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Liaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copart alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06.

CPRT opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.