John F. Marcolini Sells 531 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,821. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

