Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 121,379 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $3.14 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $68.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

