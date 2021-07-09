Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 81,027 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WTT stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTT. TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.