Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,170. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

