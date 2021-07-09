JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€26.60” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €26.60 ($31.29) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.33 ($40.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.04. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

