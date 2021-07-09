JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €76.95. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

