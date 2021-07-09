JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €76.95. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

