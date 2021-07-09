JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $514.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

HUM stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

