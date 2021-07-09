JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $514.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.
HUM stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.68.
In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
