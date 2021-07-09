JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,530 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

TME opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

