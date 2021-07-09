JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 111,038 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $475.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

