JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $3.54 Million in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 347,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of FG New America Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGNA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGNA opened at $10.22 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

FGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

