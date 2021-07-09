JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.
COIHY opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61. Croda International has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
