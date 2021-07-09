JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

COIHY opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61. Croda International has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

