JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

