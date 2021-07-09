JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $3.63 Million Position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 464,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OIIM opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International Limited has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

