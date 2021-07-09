Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 1.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.10. 12,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,818,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

