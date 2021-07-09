Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.50. Jupai shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 90,049 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupai during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jupai during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jupai by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

