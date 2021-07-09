K21 24-Hour Volume Tops $502,831.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $502,831.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, K21 has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00054901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.39 or 0.00889749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005281 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,238,910 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.