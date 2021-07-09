Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 593,270 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

