Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $51,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

