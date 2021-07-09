Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 11.54% of Dril-Quip worth $135,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

