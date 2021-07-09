Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,685 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $83,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $31.69 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.77.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

