Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.14% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $117,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CHEF opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

