KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.08

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and traded as low as $15.50. KDDI shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 97,845 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

