Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.