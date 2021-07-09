Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to “Outperform”

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

