Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 36,695 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

