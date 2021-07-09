Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 36,695 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Catalent stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $127.68.
In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
