Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vistra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

