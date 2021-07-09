Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,944 shares of company stock worth $7,390,112 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

