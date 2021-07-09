Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.21. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

