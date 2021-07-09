Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Red River Bancshares worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $358.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

RRBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

