Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,548 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

MNSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on MainStreet Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

