Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

