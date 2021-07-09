KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.64. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.