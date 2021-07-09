Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.50.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

