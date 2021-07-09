Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

