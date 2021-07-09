Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 4.3%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.34. 10,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $964.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,404,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 320,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,068,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

