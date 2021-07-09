Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.78. 2,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $987.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
