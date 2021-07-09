Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.78. 2,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $987.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

