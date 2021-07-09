Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

