KKV Secured Loan Fund (KKVL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 29th

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KKVL stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.68.

In related news, insider David Copperwaite bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

