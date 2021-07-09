Klimatas (KTS) Trading 54% Higher This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 54% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,021.89 and approximately $35.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

