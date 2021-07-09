Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.10 ($15.41).

Shares of KCO opened at €11.21 ($13.19) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.39.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

