Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 0.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 31,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 70,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $122.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

