Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMTUY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

