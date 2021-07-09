Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $55.29

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.29, but opened at $57.87. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 9,472 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

