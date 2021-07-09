K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €8.20 ($9.65) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.74 ($11.46).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €11.97 ($14.08) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €12.60 ($14.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.