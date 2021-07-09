KuCoin Token Trading Up 82.5% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for $13.09 or 0.00038987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $56.58 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 82.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.00913678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005202 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

