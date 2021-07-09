KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading 1.6% Higher

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. 744,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,200,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.62.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

