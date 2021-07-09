Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.15. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,029 shares of company stock worth $2,668,646. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

